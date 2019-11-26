OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 26
DH Council votes to make water resources discussion public
Residents voice opposition at meeting

Dewey-Humboldt council

Dewey-Humboldt council

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:43 a.m.

In a 6-1 vote at its Tuesday, Nov. 19, town council meeting, the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council decided to make the discussion regarding the acquisition of water resources public rather than hold it in executive session.

Dewey-Humboldt resident and former councilman Jack Hamilton said the council should avoid purchasing water resources.

“Buying the water company would be fairly cheap, the maintenance is going to be extremely expensive and it’s going to cost the town a lot,” Hamilton said.

When it comes to water, the state makes the water laws, the Arizona Department of Water Resources enforces them and create Active Management Areas (AMA), he said. Within the Prescott AMA are the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley and the Town of Chino Valley, Hamilton said. All three of those entities want water companies and their policies are different than what the Town of Dewey-Humboldt wants, he said.

Further, the town acquiring water resources has to go to a vote, Hamilton said. The next vote is in March and the majority of people are probably not going to be on board with it, he said.

Resident Lee Cluff not only said she was against the town purchasing water resources but also that this wasn’t the right time to even be talking about it. The town can’t set aside any money for it until it looks at the next year’s budget, Cluff said.

“That’s like six months away, seven months away,” she said. “Why are we even wasting time on that when we have pressing things right now to deal with like a general plan, more important than this.”

Other concerns brought up during the meeting from residents included the infrastructure of the system and quality of the water and how repairs that need to be done would make people’s bills rise.

Mayor Terry Nolan was the sole nay vote, citing that the discussion involves talking about wages, salaries and purchases.

