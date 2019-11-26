Dewey-Humboldt Firewise talks address signs

That resulted in a suggestion from the Arizona Community Foundation that they try a grant, Donovan said.

They were given a $12,500 grant to get things going on a 911 Address Sign campaign. That amount of money is good for 900 signs to begin with, said Chairperson Debbie Miller.

A 911 address sign is important for first responders because when you need them at your house, you want them there as soon as possible, Donovan said. If they’re driving by wondering where the home they’re looking for is, they’re not going to like the amount of time wasted trying to find it, he said.

“That’s what this is supposed to solve,” Donovan said. “This is supposed to solve the seconds, maybe minutes, that are wasted trying to find your home.”

While the Town of Dewey-Humboldt follows the Yavapai County ordinance on address signs, which says you have 60 days from after you move in to have a legibly marked address sign, there are certain aspects that make up a 911 address sign, Donovan said.

They are highly reflective and can be seen during the day and the night as well as in any weather, have high contrast between the background and numbers, block numbers at least half an inch thick, a uniform size and color and they clearly identify the entrance to a home, he said.

Dewey-Humboldt Firewise has its own recommendations for what constitutes a 911 address sign that go beyond the reflectivity, contrast and block-style numbers. The address should be clearly visible from either a truck, SUV or cab of a fire engine at least 50 feet from either direction; should be placed adjacent to the main entrance of the home if the only address sign is on the home.

If it’s at the end of the driveway it should be posted on the property as opposed to a town-maintained area, far enough from the driveway to not be a hindrance to vehicles and trailers but close enough for a positive identification and higher than the highest snowfall.

For homes with more than one usable driveway, they should all have an address sign and if a single driveway services multiple homes, the initial driveway should include the addresses of all the homes and then each home should have an address sign.

If the frontage road is a private easement, in case the road becomes as wide as the easement, the sign should be located at the edge of that easement closest to the home.

The organization is going to try to do everything it can so that everyone in the Town of Dewey-Humboldt has a 911 address sign, Donavan said. After all, seconds count for first responders and you never know when you’re going to need them, he said.

“It may be the first time ever that they’re going by and are looking for your address,” Donovan said. “We want that to just dazzle them as soon as possible so they can find it.”

Applications for the signs are available in the Town of Dewey-Humboldt monthly newsletter, at the Dewey-Humboldt Firewise meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Chambers, 2635 S. Highway 69, by emailing DH_firewise@gmail.com or by calling 704-4752-2128. Signs are free.

Filled out applications can be delivered during meetings, sent to the above email, to the Dewey-Humboldt Firewise PO Box at PO Box 764, to 10358 E. Powerline Road or to 12849 E. Ponce St.