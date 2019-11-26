CVUSD Student of the Week: Harlee Gray

Del Rio 3rd grader, Harlee Gray, is not only an outstanding student but also a ROCKSTAR of a gymnast! Harlee is the type of student who comes into class every day with the biggest smile on her face and an exciting story to tell from the night before. Not only does she have an outstanding personality, Harlee is such a hard worker. She is an amazing student but excels when she is allowed to think freely during writing class. In class, Harlee gives it her all with any task she is confronted with and will try her very best no matter what.

She is such a rock star that she gets all of her homework in, even on nights that she has to do it in the car to and from gymnastics. In gymnastics, her favorite thing to compete in is Floor. She loves doing Floor because she is able to dance and do her routines, including round off back handsprings, to piano music. I think Floor is like writing; she loves to be herself and write and dance freely!

When Harlee is not in school or at the gym she loves to go to work with her daddy and play with her dog, Pepper. At her dad’s work, Harlee helps him get the tools he needs and loads up trailers – what a little worker she is! Her dog is such a great and fun companion to play with and even sounds like Chewbacca!

Keep up all of the OUTSTANDING work, Harlee!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.