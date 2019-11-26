OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

CVUSD Student of the Week: Harlee Gray

Harlee Gray (Courtesy)

Harlee Gray (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 2:07 p.m.

Del Rio 3rd grader, Harlee Gray, is not only an outstanding student but also a ROCKSTAR of a gymnast! Harlee is the type of student who comes into class every day with the biggest smile on her face and an exciting story to tell from the night before. Not only does she have an outstanding personality, Harlee is such a hard worker. She is an amazing student but excels when she is allowed to think freely during writing class. In class, Harlee gives it her all with any task she is confronted with and will try her very best no matter what.

She is such a rock star that she gets all of her homework in, even on nights that she has to do it in the car to and from gymnastics. In gymnastics, her favorite thing to compete in is Floor. She loves doing Floor because she is able to dance and do her routines, including round off back handsprings, to piano music. I think Floor is like writing; she loves to be herself and write and dance freely!

When Harlee is not in school or at the gym she loves to go to work with her daddy and play with her dog, Pepper. At her dad’s work, Harlee helps him get the tools he needs and loads up trailers – what a little worker she is! Her dog is such a great and fun companion to play with and even sounds like Chewbacca!

Keep up all of the OUTSTANDING work, Harlee!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elks say dictionaries are fun to use
CVUSD Students of the Week
CVUSD Student of the Week: Miley Elsea
CVUSD Student of the Week: Ava Jamie
LEARNING: Poetry contest excites kids about creativity

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries