Criminals will seek opportunity; don’t give it to them, police advise

Many of us look forward to the holiday season as a time to celebrate with friends and family. Unfortunately, it is also peak season for criminals who take advantage of the opportunities we inadvertently give them.



Overcrowded stores and an increase in online shopping offer greater opportunities for thieves to target you and your valuables.

Fortunately, you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim by modifying your behavior and taking some simple precautions. Following are some tips to help you stay safe and have a more enjoyable holiday season.

• Lock your house and vehicle doors and windows. Avoid leaving valuables visible from any window. Place them in the trunk of the car or close the curtains of your home.

• Don’t put out empty boxes; this can advertise you have valuables inside the house. Instead, break boxes down and place them inside trash or recycle cans.

• Do NOT leave your garage door opener in your car where would-be thieves can get to it giving them easy access to your house.

• When shopping, keep cash and your credit cards in your front pocket, close to your body. Avoid carrying all your cards and identification at one time in the same place: if a thief does get your cards together with your ID, they can do a lot of damage in a short time.

• Avoid flashing large amounts of cash in public and becoming a potential target.

• If you use an Automatic Teller Machine, try to do so during daylight hours and use one that is in a highly visible, higher traffic area.

• When shopping, avoid carrying too many bags and packages at one time.

• At the shopping center; park under a light whenever possible and be certain of where you parked. When you exit the store take a moment to scan the parking lot, taking note of other people and vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings.

• If you ever suspect someone is following you or getting too close, do not hesitate to return to the store or call for help. Store security or the police are here to help and take your concerns seriously.



For more holiday safety information Contact Crime Prevention Officer Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

Information and photo provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.