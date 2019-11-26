Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A

For drivers passing by at 65 miles per hour, the piles of dirt and rows of metal pipe are barely distinguishable from any other construction site.

So, it may come as a surprise to the 30,000-plus drivers who daily cruise Highway 89A in northeast Prescott that a veritable mining excavation is underway deep beneath the highway.

For the past several weeks, crews with Fann Contracting and its subcontractor Horizontal Boring have been gradually digging a tunnel under the highway.

Currently, they are 65 feet into a 325-foot-long shaft.

The mission: To make way for a six-foot diameter metal casing that will house a largescale new sewer trunk main.

WASTEWATER CENTRALIZATION

Eric Bay, the City of Prescott’s Utilities Manager, said the $10.1 million project that is underway is part of the city’s larger goal of centralizing its wastewater treatment system at the Airport Wastewater Reclamation Facility.

Ultimately, that will lead to the decommissioning of the city’s aging Sundog Wastewater Treatment facility along Highway 89.

While that step is still at least four years away, Bay says the city has been working for years on separate phases of the centralization project.

Upsizing of the Airport trunk main (the major pipe that receives wastewater from other sewer lines) was split into three phases. The current phase, known as Phase 2B, is the third segment.

A City Council memo from Sept. 24 explained that the $10,130,181 Phase 2B contract with Fann Contracting includes about 2.5 miles of 48-inch, 36-inch and 24-inch diameter sewer main.

In addition, the contract includes a new water main that will also run under Highway 89A.

City Council direction in 2015 set the course for moving forward with the centralization of the city’s wastewater treatment, which currently takes place at the Airport Water Reclamation Facility and the Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Sundog Plant “is aged, nearing the end of its service life and capacity,” states the memo.

LABORIOUS PROCESS

Periodically throughout the day at the 89A site, workers inside the tunnel fill a metal bin with dirt. The dirt is then transported by crane to a nearby pile where the filled container is emptied.

Work on the tunnel started several weeks ago, and Bay says it should be complete by about February 2020.

At 72 inches in diameter, the casing that will be placed in the tunnel is the largest of its kind in the city, Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said.

While the sewer main will be 48 inches in diameter, the casing that will surround it will be about two feet larger in diameter to allow space inside the casing for maneuvering.

The work is occurring well below the roadway surface. Bay says there will be about 20 feet of cover over the top of the pipe.

The entire Phase 2B Airport Trunk Main project is scheduled to be complete by February 2021, but could be done sooner.

REDUCED IMPACT

Although digging under the highway is a labor-intensive process, Bay notes that going underground represents a savings —both in terms of costs and impacts.

“It is saving us a tremendous amount of cost and headaches over (road) closures,” he said.

The project, which is happening completely off the highway, will have virtually no impact on traffic.

A number of steps are still needed to complete the centralization, including the Sundog Trunk Main project and expansion of the Airport Water Reclamation Facility.

Overall, Bay says the centralization is progressing well. “We’re probably closing in on being half-way there,” he said.