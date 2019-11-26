Chino Valley Police to ramp up traffic enforcement during Thanksgiving weekend

The Chino Valley Police Department will have additional officers working Thanksgiving weekend in an effort to increase roadway safety, enforce traffic laws and apprehend impaired drivers, according to a release.

We will be utilizing grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fund the overtime details, which will run from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 30.

Chino Valley Police Department reminds everyone to obey the law, drive safe and enjoy your Thanksgiving.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.