Chamber to show its appreciation for small businesses

When Small Business Saturday hits on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a Small Business Appreciation Day.

Anyone who has a small business in Chino Valley is welcome to come to the chamber, located at 175 E. Road 2 South, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Director Lorette Brashear.

“There’ll be hors d’oeuvres, there’ll be some food, some drinks and marketing, we’ll be helping these small businesses do a little bit of marketing,” Brashear said. “We are collaborating with the Town of Chino Valley and we’re going to be doing some fun, innovative marketing things for them.”

Business owners who are interested should come dressed professionally and ready to represent their businesses, she said. Without giving anything away, they’ll have the chance to participate in some photo opportunities, be promoted on the chamber and town’s social media pages and get some of those innovative marketing tips, Brashear said.

They’ll get to highlight their company in a unique and different way they might not have access or the ability to do, she said.

Last year the chamber did something low key for Small Business Saturday, but she’s in her second year as chamber director and has seen the town grow so much along with all the things happening with small businesses, Brashear said. As such, she decided to ramp it up and do something for the community and its small businesspeople just to say thank you to them, she said.

“Chino Valley is primarily composed of small business, so it’s just a great way for the chamber to reach out to everyone and the Town of Chino Valley to say we appreciate you and we appreciate everything you do,” Brashear said. “Without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be in business.”

For more information about the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Appreciation Day, visit www.chinovalley.org or call the chamber at 928-636-2493.