Cantlon: Thanksgiving in — and for — Prescott

Here’s a Thanksgiving thought for, and about, Prescott. It is both melancholy and thankful. It’s about all of the good things of living anywhere in this area. About some things disappearing, and some new, and gratefulness for the time had with those things that are going.

I was driving out of Prescott, towards the north, which is where most of what’s changing is happening. The traffic was bad, at least by the standards of the area. It seems like it almost always is anymore. Rare are the leisurely trips of focusing on the scenery. Some of the scenery wasn’t visible anymore anyway. Houses going up on this side, and a wall on that side intended to reduce the noise to the houses there. What was once the common occurrence of a relaxed drive through wide open areas of some housing but mixed with rolling hills and wide open antelope prairie, is gradually being whittled away.

At that moment, rather than focus on the losses themselves, my thought was to be thankful for the many years of living with the benefits of the area. It’s still good in most ways, and even regarding the things that are lost, I’m grateful that I got to enjoy them as long as I did.

After all I could have spent the last decades in LA traffic, or in New York canyons of buildings.

Things change. Change usually involves some loss and something new. Still, some changes are just loss. Others are new things we welcome. It’s not as if we need to resign ourselves to going quietly along with changes we think aren’t good, we can be active in the direction things go, but even in just the normal course of things, even with some of the new things we want, with the new comes loss of something else.

But for those who’ve spent a long time in the area, we can be glad for the years we’ve had of enjoying those good things. Many good things remain, and for those that are slipping away, there can be an appreciation of the time having lived with them.

So, thankfulness. Thankfulness to Prescott, and for Prescott, and for the area. Thankfulness to nature. Thankfulness to the many people who’ve worked to make it nice, and for the many ways the little choices people make play a part. Choices about how they make their homes a plus to the surrounding area. Choices by so many to regularly enjoy the outdoor opportunities, which keeps that a high priority as things grow.

I’m thankful that quite a few of the long-timers are stubborn cusses with strong characters. Many of them put in enormous amounts of thought and time and sometimes money into keeping the area nice, making improvements on problems, and in keeping local governments on their toes.

So, yes, some loss with change is inevitable. We can be assertive about trying to make the best kind of changes. But at that moment my focus went to being thankful for the time with having the good things the area offers. Maybe it can be your focus for a bit, too. Happy Thanksgiving.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.