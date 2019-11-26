OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State downs Princeton 67-65 behind Martin, Thomas
College Men's Basketball

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 11:10 p.m.

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Khalid Thomas scored a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds to lift Arizona State to a 67-65 win over Princeton on Tuesday.

Remy Martin poured in a career-high 33 points to lead Arizona State and Thomas added 11.

It was Martin’s fourth 20-plus scoring game of the season for the Sun Devils (4-2). He scored 23 points in the second half when the Sun Devils outscored Princeton 41-34.

His jumper with 3:24 left gave Arizona State a 61-60 edge. His assist to a wide-open Thomas pushed the lead to 64-60, before the Tigers scored five straight points for a 65-64 lead with 20 seconds left.

Without an Arizona State starter over 6-8, Princeton effectively pounded the ball inside. Richmond Aririguzoh led Princeton (0-5) with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

The Sun Devils used a 9-0 run to go ahead 46-39 with 13:18 to play.

Arizona State took its first lead, 37-36, with 16:25 left to play on a 3-pointer from Elias Valtonen, then went on a 9-3 run for a 46-39 edge.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State trailed at the half on Tuesday for the fourth time this season. Without a proven secondary scorer behind guard Remy Martin, the Sun Devils will need to get out to a quicker start, especially once the Pac 12 season starts.

Princeton: Senior center Richmond Aririguzoh continues to develop. He bulked up during the summer and has improved his touch around the basket, He dominated the paint against Arizona State with his first double-double of the season

UP NEXT

Arizona State continues its three-game road trip on Dec. 3 when it plays at the University of San Francisco. The Sun Devils open the season with five of their first seven games away from Tempe.

Princeton is at Bucknell on Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Princeton stuns No. 17 ASU, 67-66
Martin leads Arizona State past St. John’s in HOF Tip-Off
USC edges Arizona State, 69-67
Martin's career-high 31 leads Sun Devils past Arizona
Preview: Arizona State eyeing third straight NCAA Tournament

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries