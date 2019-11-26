Arizona State downs Princeton 67-65 behind Martin, Thomas

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Khalid Thomas scored a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds to lift Arizona State to a 67-65 win over Princeton on Tuesday.

Remy Martin poured in a career-high 33 points to lead Arizona State and Thomas added 11.

It was Martin’s fourth 20-plus scoring game of the season for the Sun Devils (4-2). He scored 23 points in the second half when the Sun Devils outscored Princeton 41-34.

His jumper with 3:24 left gave Arizona State a 61-60 edge. His assist to a wide-open Thomas pushed the lead to 64-60, before the Tigers scored five straight points for a 65-64 lead with 20 seconds left.

Without an Arizona State starter over 6-8, Princeton effectively pounded the ball inside. Richmond Aririguzoh led Princeton (0-5) with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

The Sun Devils used a 9-0 run to go ahead 46-39 with 13:18 to play.

Arizona State took its first lead, 37-36, with 16:25 left to play on a 3-pointer from Elias Valtonen, then went on a 9-3 run for a 46-39 edge.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State trailed at the half on Tuesday for the fourth time this season. Without a proven secondary scorer behind guard Remy Martin, the Sun Devils will need to get out to a quicker start, especially once the Pac 12 season starts.

Princeton: Senior center Richmond Aririguzoh continues to develop. He bulked up during the summer and has improved his touch around the basket, He dominated the paint against Arizona State with his first double-double of the season

UP NEXT

Arizona State continues its three-game road trip on Dec. 3 when it plays at the University of San Francisco. The Sun Devils open the season with five of their first seven games away from Tempe.

Princeton is at Bucknell on Saturday.