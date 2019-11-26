OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona attorney general to investigate district pay raises

Former Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Ember Conley. (Courtesy)

Former Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Ember Conley. (Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:36 p.m.

MESA — A former Arizona school board president has filed a complaint prompting a potential criminal investigation into pay raises given to school district executives.

Former president Ben Smith asked the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to investigate after claiming former Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Ember Conley awarded staff with bonuses higher than approved amounts.

Board officials say Conley was placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 18 without a public reason.

Officials say they could permanently remove Conley costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts required in her contract.

Officials say Conley served half of her three-year contract.

Conley could not immediately be reached for comment.

Attorney General’s Office spokesman Ryan Anderson says the complaint is currently under review.

District spokeswoman Heidi Hurst said the raises comply with state law.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Former HUSD superintendent Wood files suit against district<BR>Alleges failure to keep promise of severance pay
Former HUSD superintendent Wood files suit against district<BR>Alleges failure to keep promise of severance pay
Attorney General investigations drive up school insurance costs<BR>HUSD will pay whopping $193,530 next year
Attorney General investigations drive up school insurance costs<BR>HUSD will pay whopping $193,530 next year
Agreement pays Casey $76,004, puts gag on district

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries