7 in 7: Turkey Day 5K, Gingerbread Village, ‘Elf’ at the Elks

From a Turkey Day 5K to the Gingerbread Village, to “Elf” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in the Prescott area this holiday season.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Take part in Northern Arizona Events’ first ever Turkey Day 5K and Family Fun Run, held Thursday morning, Nov. 28 at the Mile High Middle School Athletic Field, 300 S. Granite St. Registration is at 7:45 a.m. with the Fun Run and walk starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 9:15 a.m.

Cost to participate is $30 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for ages 5 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. The organization has partnered with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation and a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the courthouse lighting.

The family fun run will be broken up from 5- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds, and the winners of both races will get to pick out a color on one of the trees for the courthouse lighting.

For more information, visit www.northernarizonaevents.com.

2 – Join the Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers who have geared up for Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 29, with their model trains in the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd.

Located across from the children’s play area between J.C. Penney and the Prescott Hot Shot Memorial between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the club will get people ready for the holiday season with its models, as well as a drawing for kids 12 and younger. That drawing, for two computer- operated electric trains sets will be held Saturday, Dec. 7.

3 – See the downtown lights in Prescott in a unique way from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 29, when Ride Prescott turns one of its golf carts into a “sleigh,” complete with Santa Joe, to share local Christmas stories along with Charlee the rein-dog.

Cost to take the “sleigh” ride is $25 for up to four people. The ride is 30 to 40 minutes in length and furry blankets and hot cocoa are provided. Rides start nightly at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit www.rideprescott.com.

4 – Take a trek to the lobby of the Prescott Resort and Conference Center to see the annual Gingerbread Village, open 24 hours a day from Saturday, Nov. 30 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The Prescott Resort & Conference Center is located at 1500 E. Highway 69. For more information, call 928-776-1666.

5 – Unite with Northland Cares for an afternoon brunch held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the fight against HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day Sunday, Dec. 1. With a 1920s speakeasy theme, the event will have various vendors, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and raffle prizes in the Holiday Courtyard Ballroom, 150 S. Montezuma St.

6 – Visit Olsen’s Grain, 711 Elrod Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 for photos with Santa Paws, who will also be at the Olsen’s Chino Valley location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7.

Both stores offer the option of a CD for $15 or a CD and two four by six prints for $20. For more information, call 928-445-1664 or 928-636-2321.

7 – Take in another movie during Movies at the Elks at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Wednesday’s movie is “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, which features Buddy, a human raised from toddler to adulthood among Santa’s elves, traveling to New York in search of his real father.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount and proceeds benefit the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com.