Turkey Day 5K and Family Fun Run, Nov. 28

Northern Arizona Events and Granite Orthopaedics presents the Turkey Day 5K and Family Fun Run on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The event starts and ends at the Mile High Middle School field, 300 S Granite St. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded to the winners of both races.

Registration begins at 7:45am

Kid Trot begins at 8:30am

5K begins at 9:15am

Registration the day of the race is $30 for Adults and $10 for ages 5-18. Click here to purchase tickets online. Online ticket sales end on Nov. 27 for adults and on Nov. 28 for seniors and those under 18.

Kids under 10 are able to participate in the Family Fun Run. Children 5-7 years old will compete in the first run around the track and kids 8-10 years old will compete in the second run.

