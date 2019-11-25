Season Preview: New coach trying to change narrative for Chino Valley hoops

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley girls basketball hasn’t been in the playoff picture for well over a decade. Plain and simple.

And while it’s probably going to take a long time to morph the team into a perennial contender, the change starts now. Well-respected Chino Valley softball coach and math teacher Matt Dunn will try his hand at coaching girls basketball this season, which certainly has the Cougars eager to hit the hardwood for a chance to make the playoffs.

Long before settling in Arizona, Dunn coached junior varsity basketball for seven years in Massachusetts and Florida before taking a hiatus from the sport. Now, Dunn hopes his 21 years of coaching girl sports will change Chino Valley’s narrative.

Since Dunn already established strong connections at Chino Valley through coaching softball and volleyball, he said the transition to basketball has been seamless. Many of the players have taken a liking to his disciplinary methods and coaching techniques.

“I think he’s the best varsity coach that we could have right now,” said junior guard Arley Tucker. “We’re all really understanding what he’s trying to coach us and if we don’t, then he explains so that it makes sense to us and not so that it makes sense to him.”

The Cougars have practiced as team for nearly two weeks and Dunn said he’s leaning toward a run-and-gun offense so that they score at a much higher volume than ever before.

“My culture in basketball is, ‘You can’t make a shot you don’t take,’” Dunn said. “I’ve watched these girls for the last six years I’ve been at this school and they just pass, pass, pass and throw the ball away. We don’t even get a shot off. My philosophy is to get the ball down the court, take a look, it’s you first, the drive and then the pass … No more of these 12-point games.”

Chino Valley didn’t lose that many pieces to graduation last season, just solid rotation players like Abbie Golden and Coury Hawks. Dunn will have plenty of pieces to fill those voids, starting with junior guard Melissa Soto, who is poised to replace Hawks as the Cougars’ main facilitator.

Accompanying Soto will be Tucker, a speedy wing and defensive specialist, and senior center Shayne Andrews, who averaged a team-high eight points per game last season. Senior guard Rudy Rodriquez’s shooting will also provided a threat from the perimeter while Trinity Tompkins, a five-sport athlete, will be a solid asset on the defensive end with her athleticism and speed.

“[Dunn] has been running us a lot this season, which is kind of normal but he said that we’re definitely going to be able to keep up with the other teams, which is unusual for us,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been working a lot on our offense and we have some really strong girls that are really good defenders. So if we can pick up our offense on the other side and carry our defense over, we’ll be good this season.”

In each of the last 10 seasons, the Cougars have dwelled at the bottom of the 3A West standings. As a result, the team hasn’t qualified for the playoffs and will have to grow up pretty quickly during this season’s 20-game schedule, plus two tournaments.

The Cougars will open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 26, against rival Camp Verde, a team they have never beaten before and one that went 14-4 last season. 3A West Region action will tip off with a road game against Wickenburg on Jan. 7 while Kingman, defending region champs, will pay Chino Valley a visit on Jan. 14.

A challenging road lies ahead for this revamped Cougars squad but it at least seems Dunn and his players have one goal in mind: Make the playoffs. In terms of what it’s going to take, Dunn assures that the program will have to start from the ground up.

“[It’s going to take] the discipline on the court, the fundamentals and the girls having a routine. We do the dribbling, we do the passing … We do a lot of drills with no dribbling involved. The more you can move the ball, the better you can beat a defense,” Dunn said. “But I predict within the next two years, if not this year, then the following year, this team will get into the playoffs if they buy into this program and a lot of them have already.”

