Season Preview: Bradshaw Mountain girls hope to surprise Grand Canyon region
Prep Girls Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain’s Sierra Woolley (5) drives the baseline Jan. 8, 2019, in Prescott. Woolley is one of six returners this season for the Bears. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain’s Sierra Woolley (5) drives the baseline Jan. 8, 2019, in Prescott. Woolley is one of six returners this season for the Bears. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 11:51 p.m.

With five seniors from its 2019 Grand Canyon region runner-up squad graduating in the off-season, Bradshaw Mountain’s girls basketball team must rely on its up-and-coming talent to keep the program’s momentum going.

Standout senior shooting guard Peyton Bradshaw returns to lead the Bears, who tip off the 2019-20 season at home against 4A power Cactus. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain, which has qualified for state but bowed out in the opening round in two of the past three seasons, still seems hungry, including for region play. Flagstaff has won three straight Grand Canyon region championships, albeit tying rival Coconino for the title in 2016-2017.

“There’s more parity this year,” said Bears coach Rick Haltom, whose team hasn’t beaten Flagstaff in seven years, of the region’s makeup.

Peyton Bradshaw, who suffered a season-ending broken left foot nine games into the 2018-2019 campaign, says she’s back to 100% physically and is raring to go.

“I’m excited because I didn’t play last year,” said Peyton, adding that it took two months for her foot to heal. “As a captain and a senior leader, I’m excited to lead this team.” Peyton was a key piece in the Bears’ volleyball team advancing to the 4A state quarterfinals Nov. 7 in Flagstaff.

“She’s a leader, our team captain, and we’re looking for big things out of her,” Haltom said. “She’s looking for big things out of herself.”

Added junior swing Sierra Woolley, “It’s definitely a morale booster, having Peyton back. We feed off of each other’s energy, and she lifts everyone’s spirits. She’s a really good competitor. We need her on our team.”

YOUTH

Bradshaw Mountain, which finished last season with an 11-7 record in power-point games and a 9-3 mark in region, has graduated a total of 17 seniors over the past three years.

Last season, the 16th-seeded Bears succumbed to top-seeded and eventual 2019 state champion Shadow Mountain, 66-28, in the 4A tournament’s first round Feb. 13 in Phoenix. Shadow Mountain snapped Seton Catholic’s three-year reign as state champs (2016-2018).

“We finally get a break with Peyton being the only senior [on the 2019-2020 team],” Haltom said. “The good news is we’re young, and the bad news is we’re really young. But I’m excited, though. We’re fortunate.”

In addition to starting shooting guard Peyton Bradshaw, the Bears return two crucial juniors in point guard Brinlee Kidd and Woolley, who have earned starting spots. Kidd sprained an ankle 2-1/2 weeks ago and will miss the season opener, although she’s expected back in the lineup this weekend for a tournament in Tucson.

Other returnees include junior guard Macy Fournier (pronounced four-nee-eh), who will start for Kidd in her brief absence; junior Shannon Moore; and sophomores Kacie Clinton and Kendal Newton, who round out the starting five.

Newcomers include junior Rachel Supergan (doubles as a varsity tennis player), sophomores Tyler Greenway and Kaylie Hillig, and freshmen Ellie Bennett and Mia Gortarez.

WHO NEEDS SIZE?

The question mark for the Bears is their frontcourt, which had been in good hands with the now-graduated Rylee Bundrick and Delanie Clark.

However, with a size disadvantage this winter (no girl’s taller than 5-foot-9 on the Bears’ 2019-2020 roster), Haltom said he’s running a different offense, one that relies heavily on the Bears’ speed and quickness in the open floor to score most of the team’s points.

“Everyone’s underestimating us, but we will exceed everyone’s expectations,” Woolley said. “We have a lot of talent; we just have to unleash it.”

Bradshaw Mountain will go full-court for the entire game, pressing as much as possible. The Bears’ deep roster means Haltom can run girls on and off the floor early and often.

“We will play a ‘five-out’ type of offense – [position] numbers don’t matter,” he added. “Everybody can get to the rim, shoot and handle the ball. It’s worked really well for us, and it’s hard to defend.”

But can this style of play lend itself to another run at a state tournament qualification?

“We can get back to the postseason,” Haltom said. “This team has some mojo.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball capsule

