Ruff ride: Florida dog bumps car into motion, gets solo trip
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.
News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.
Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbor Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.
Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”
Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.
