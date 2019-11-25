Pesky dog still barking next door? Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai County have you covered

Believe it or not, it may not be difficult to stop that annoying dog next door from barking at all hours.

While Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Yavapai County each has its own provisions for nipping the barking in the bud, often a simple phone call to your neighbor will do the trick, officials report.

What follows are brief explanations for the steps our local municipalities and the county take to reduce incidents with incessantly barking dogs.

PRESCOTT

A section of Prescott’s city code specifically states that it’s “unlawful for any person to keep or maintain a dog or hybrid dog which is in the habit of barking, howling or otherwise disturbing the peace and quiet of any person within the boundaries of the city.”

The city proves excessive barking when, without justification, an animal barks for “five or more continuous minutes on two separate occasions within a 36-hour period.”

Any person or persons found guilty of this petty offense, including the dog’s owner, must pay a fine of no more than $300, in addition to any other sanctions the court imposes.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Prescott Valley Animal Control Officer Tim Yogerst said his department receives barking dog complaints usually on weekend nights at “all times of the year, but mostly on warmer nights.”

Town code states that it’s “unlawful for any person to keep or maintain a dog that barks, howls or otherwise disturbs the peace and quiet of any reasonable person residing within the boundaries of the town, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.” A code violation is a misdemeanor and can result in charges against the dog owner.

Only Animal Control may deal with barking complaints in Prescott Valley.

“We try to use the first time [offense] as an educational situation, then go from there,” Yogerst said. “Most of the time, dog owners are unaware that the dog is barking.

“If people weren’t afraid to talk to each other, most of the time all it takes is, ‘Hey neighbor, your dog barks when you leave,’ and problem solved.”

When a neighborhood has concerns with “nuisance dogs,” as Prescott Valley Animal Control describes it, the department suggests the following methods for speaking to your neighbor:

• Talk when you are not frustrated about the barking problem;

• Remain calm and courteous and discuss the problem in a friendly tone;

• Remember that you simply want to make your neighbor aware of the problem;

• Let them know the time of day or night that the problem is occurring; and

• Agree that you will contact them right away if the problem continues.

Prescott Valley’s Animal Control Unit has a Nuisance Animal Hotline and a Barking Dog Notification form online. The hotline provides residents with a 24/7 messaging system to report nuisance animal problems or concerns during an Animal Control officer’s off-duty hours. These officers regularly check the hotline and the online notification when they return to work and respond to any messages.

Call the hotline at 928-772-5154 for a non-emergency situation. For more information, visit pvaz.net or call an Animal Control officer at 928-772-5190.

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley Town Code stipulates that it’s unlawful for a dog to: “Cause a disturbance to the peace and enjoyment of any reasonable person residing within the town limits by excessive barking or other noise making including, but not limited to, howling, screeching, yelping or baying.”

The code goes on to state that any person who wants to pursue civil or criminal charges against a person for violating this section of the town code must complete a witness statement provided by an animal control officer or other representative of the police department and assist in the prosecution.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County residents who hear a dog constantly barking are encouraged to contact the owner directly to express concerns or call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 and have an Animal Control officer look into the complaint. Information should be specific about the location and the responsible party.

The Sheriff’s Office states that “generally ongoing barking for 10 minutes can be considered a violation, but it can be in context to outside influences.” Another potential violation is 30 minutes of barking spanning three hours. Officers say they issue warnings first, which usually corrects the problem.

If a situation persists “without resolution after warnings have been given, the complaining party is given a ‘bark petition’ to be completed along with signatures from neighbors, if appropriate” and “could result in a misdemeanor citation and court action,” the Sheriff’s Office states.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.