Recreational ice skating and ice hockey in Prescott Valley through Jan. 1
Updated as of Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:45 PM
Recreational ice skating and ice hockey is at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1.
Bring the family out for some open skating. Skate rentals, sharpening and concessions are available.
Adults, 18 years and older, can participate in open hockey sessions and hockey leagues.
For more information on hours, prices, leagues and more, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/ice-skating.
