Prescott Valley police to increase patrols over holiday

Originally Published: November 25, 2019 9:33 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department plans to increase patrol coverage on Prescott Valley roads during Thanksgiving week in order to keep the community safe, according to a news release from Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson.

There will be a special emphasis on impaired driving and excessive speed on Highway 89A from Pioneer Parkway through Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Other involved agencies include the Prescott Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“A privilege we have in our society is the opportunity to operate a motor vehicle; and with this privilege we must be intentional and responsible. The best way we can drive thankfully is to drive defensively, obeying all traffic rules and paying attention to everyone in the roadway, including other motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists,” the release states. “The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Should you see any violations of traffic laws, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. The increase in coverage is made possible thanks to money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

