OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Council sets special meeting Nov. 26: Discussing airport terminal, water committee appointments

City Council is scheduled to vote today on approving the FAA grant given to start building the new terminal at the Prescott Airport. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

City Council is scheduled to vote today on approving the FAA grant given to start building the new terminal at the Prescott Airport. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 10:24 p.m.

The $10 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant that the city was notified of last week is expected to get official city acceptance at a special Prescott City Council meeting today, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Along with the approval of the grant, the council will consider four other terminal-related actions – all of which would set the stage for a December start of construction on Prescott’s new $14 million airport terminal.

The city posted the agenda for the Tuesday special council meeting on Monday afternoon. The Tuesday meeting will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

photo

Shown is a rendering of the new terminal at Prescott Regional Airport. The $10 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant that the city was notified of last week is expected to get official city acceptance at a special Prescott City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The five airport actions include: Acceptance of the $10 million FAA grant; authorization of $1,187,715 in services to Dibble Engineering for construction administration; award of a construction contract to Willmeng/Fann joint venture, at a price not to exceed $13,894,530; authorization of a city contribution of $4,082,245; and authorization of night work at the airport.

A city memo notes that a groundbreaking event likely will take place in December. Airport Director Robin Sobotta said Monday afternoon that discussions were still underway on the exact date of the event. She expects the date to be finalized by Tuesday morning.

Sobotta said the involved parties would also likely discuss the need for an administrative notice to proceed, which would allow the contractor to begin some work, such as ordering materials for the project, before the official groundbreaking.

WATER ISSUES COMMITTEE

Along with the airport-related items, the council will also consider appointment of members to the Council Subcommittee for Water Issues.

The 2017 resolution that created the subcommittee requires that members are chosen by nomination and vote of the City Council. Terms are for two years. The committee’s role is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council on water issues facing the city, according to a city memo.

The previous committee consisted of current councilmen Steve Sischka and Steve Blair, as well as former Councilman Jim Lamerson.

Deputy City Clerk Sarah Siep said the matter was placed on this week’s special meeting agenda rather than on the Dec. 10 regular meeting because the next water issues meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

$10M grant confirmed for airport terminal
Prescott Airport continues to await FAA grant
Airport terminal groundbreaking pushed off
Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
Preparations underway for Prescott Regional Airport terminal groundbreaking in October

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries