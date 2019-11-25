Prescott Council sets special meeting Nov. 26: Discussing airport terminal, water committee appointments

The $10 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant that the city was notified of last week is expected to get official city acceptance at a special Prescott City Council meeting today, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Along with the approval of the grant, the council will consider four other terminal-related actions – all of which would set the stage for a December start of construction on Prescott’s new $14 million airport terminal.

The city posted the agenda for the Tuesday special council meeting on Monday afternoon. The Tuesday meeting will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The five airport actions include: Acceptance of the $10 million FAA grant; authorization of $1,187,715 in services to Dibble Engineering for construction administration; award of a construction contract to Willmeng/Fann joint venture, at a price not to exceed $13,894,530; authorization of a city contribution of $4,082,245; and authorization of night work at the airport.

A city memo notes that a groundbreaking event likely will take place in December. Airport Director Robin Sobotta said Monday afternoon that discussions were still underway on the exact date of the event. She expects the date to be finalized by Tuesday morning.

Sobotta said the involved parties would also likely discuss the need for an administrative notice to proceed, which would allow the contractor to begin some work, such as ordering materials for the project, before the official groundbreaking.

WATER ISSUES COMMITTEE

Along with the airport-related items, the council will also consider appointment of members to the Council Subcommittee for Water Issues.

The 2017 resolution that created the subcommittee requires that members are chosen by nomination and vote of the City Council. Terms are for two years. The committee’s role is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council on water issues facing the city, according to a city memo.

The previous committee consisted of current councilmen Steve Sischka and Steve Blair, as well as former Councilman Jim Lamerson.

Deputy City Clerk Sarah Siep said the matter was placed on this week’s special meeting agenda rather than on the Dec. 10 regular meeting because the next water issues meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3.

