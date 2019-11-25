Photos: Festival of Trees at Gateway Mall

Shown are “Blue Blue Christmas,” sponsored by Findlay Subaru Prescott and decorated by StarStruck Event Planning and “Enchanted Christmas,” sponsored by Matt’s Saloon and decorated by M&M Entertainment & Productions at the Festival of Trees 2019 at Prescott Gateway Mall last week from Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 23. Blue Blue Christmas won First Place People’s Choice. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Photo Gallery Festival of Trees 2019 at Prescott Gateway Mall