Phoenix Suns assign Ty Jerome to Prescott Valley in time for Tuesday’s matchup with Wolves

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have assigned rookie guard Ty Jerome to the Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Jerome was a first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, taken 24th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers before Phoenix acquired him in a trade.

The 22-year-old former Virginia standout has not appeared in a regular season game for Phoenix this season as he continues to rehabilitate a right ankle sprain.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Jerome helped lead Virginia to the school’s first national title a season ago.

SATURDAY

Daxter Miles Jr. scored a career-high 32 points on eight 3-pointers, Jared Harper added 23, but the Lakeland Magic outscored the Northern Arizona Suns 36-23 in the fourth quarter for a 121-102 win Saturday night.

Miles was 10 of 19 shooting from the field, including an 8 for 14 mark from beyond the arc for the Suns (2-3), which shot just 39.8% from the field and were just 14 of 44 from deep.

B.J. Johnson led the Magic (5-2) with 32 points, while Vic Law recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

SUNS GM DONATES TICKETS

Phoenix General Manager James Jones has purchased 250 tickets for fans to attend Tuesday’s Northern Arizona game against the Iowa Wolves at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Fans can claim up to four free tickets per person for Tuesday night’s 6:30 p.m. tipoff with the Wolves.

