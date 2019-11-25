Phoenix Suns assign Ty Jerome to Prescott Valley in time for Tuesday’s matchup with Wolves
NBA G League
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have assigned rookie guard Ty Jerome to the Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Jerome was a first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, taken 24th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers before Phoenix acquired him in a trade.
The 22-year-old former Virginia standout has not appeared in a regular season game for Phoenix this season as he continues to rehabilitate a right ankle sprain.
At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Jerome helped lead Virginia to the school’s first national title a season ago.
SATURDAY
Daxter Miles Jr. scored a career-high 32 points on eight 3-pointers, Jared Harper added 23, but the Lakeland Magic outscored the Northern Arizona Suns 36-23 in the fourth quarter for a 121-102 win Saturday night.
Miles was 10 of 19 shooting from the field, including an 8 for 14 mark from beyond the arc for the Suns (2-3), which shot just 39.8% from the field and were just 14 of 44 from deep.
B.J. Johnson led the Magic (5-2) with 32 points, while Vic Law recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
SUNS GM DONATES TICKETS
Phoenix General Manager James Jones has purchased 250 tickets for fans to attend Tuesday’s Northern Arizona game against the Iowa Wolves at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Fans can claim up to four free tickets per person for Tuesday night’s 6:30 p.m. tipoff with the Wolves.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: