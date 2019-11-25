Pet of the Week: Oreo
Hello, I’m cute Oreo, a sweet and friendly tuxedo girl. Check out my lovely gold eyes and my white whiskers and eyebrows. I am such a pretty cat. Even though I have just raised a litter of five gorgeous kittens, I am still hardly more than a kitten myself. I have done a fine job with my babies if I do say so. But now that my motherhood duties are essentially complete, I sure would like a home for myself. I’m hoping you have some fun toys for me to chase and play with since at my young age I am quite active. If you are ready to share your home with a fun and affectionate companion, I may be your girl! Come see Oreo during adoption hours Tues-Sat, 10-2.
