Pet of the Week: Gilbert
Gilbert was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan and is now looking for a home. His fur had to be shaved due to severe matting, but now his gorgeous white coat is almost all grown back and knot-free. Gilbert is very affectionate and warm and wants to be loved on. He also loves to play with toys. He is a domestic longhair,who is about 12 years old.
Gilbert is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is neutered. If you would like to learn more about him, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about him on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.
