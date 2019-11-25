Obituary Notice: Dale K. Robinson
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 8:38 p.m.
Dale K. Robinson was born in Glendale, Calif., and died in Prescott, Ariz. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, starting at 2:30 pm at Light and Life Church, 2797 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
