Obituary Notice: K. Jill Holley
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 8:41 p.m.
K. Jill Holley, 58, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 21st, 2019, in Prescott. She was born in Detroit Mich. No services are scheduled, at the request of the family. Arrangements are being handled through Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley.
