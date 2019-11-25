Letter: Panicked

Editor: I’ve been forgetting to submit this, but a huge wonderful thank you the person who found my wallet in the Sportsman’s parking lot and took it into the store where people there/manager put it into the safe. I was panicked and my wife called the store and they said they had it.

Thank you wonderful honest Prescott resident who found it and took into the store and thank you Sportsman’s for holding and by the way, the contents of the wallet were completely intact, cash, cards and the rest. Sincere thank you to all.

Tim Welte

Prescott