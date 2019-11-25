Free 'Thanksgiving at Our House' event, Nov. 26

Chino Valley Word of Life Assembly of God is hosting their 17th annual "Thanksgiving at Our House" event at 590 W. Rd. 1 North in Chino Valley from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

This event is free to the community. Delivery offered for the elderly and shut-ins.

For more information, call 928-636-4224.

