Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
For those who may have witnessed an aircraft being towed along Prescott’s northern thoroughfares early this morning, Nov. 25, it wasn’t due to any sort of crash or accidental landing.
Rather, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) was intentionally transporting a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron from the Prescott Regional Airport to its campus – a total of about 3 miles – said university spokesperson Jason Kadah.
The aircraft, which was donated by Honeywell to the university’s Safety Science Department, left the airport at about 4 a.m. and arrived at the campus around 5:15 a.m.
“We purposely scheduled at that time to avoid any major disruptions to the morning commute,” Kadah said.
The transport required an Arizona Department of Transportation permit and police escort due to its oversize load.
The aircraft will live in the universities “Crash Lab,” which sits between Willow Creek Road and the main ERAU campus.
