Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome at White House after raid

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and first lady Melania Trump stand with Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and first lady Melania Trump stand with Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 1:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches it was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.

Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe Conan, which was injured when it was exposed to electric wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in northwest Syria. “Incredible.” “Brilliant.” “Smart.” “Ultimate fighter.” “Very special.” “Tough cookie.”

“So this is Conan,” Trump said. “Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

Trump bestowed a medal on Conan and presented the dog with a plaque. First lady Melania Trump stood a few feet away.

The president said initially Conan was going to be muzzled for the appearance, but Trump said he thought that would put the dog in attack mode.

“He's not in a bad mood today,” Trump told dozens of reporters, cameramen and members of TV crews gathered in the Rose Garden. “So you’re safe.”

Trumpsaid he asked members of the U.S. special forces who met with him Monday if an unarmed man would stand a chance against Conan. He said the special forces, who could not appear in public, told him ‘No.”

“Conan is really a hero,” Pence said, patting the dog on the head.

More like this story

The tip, the raid, the reveal: The takedown of al-Baghdadi
US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
Pentagon releases new details on al-Baghdadi raid
‘Operation Kayla Mueller’ stirs memories of Prescott native killed in Syria
