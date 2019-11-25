Commander praises Young Marines program

Kaitlyn Niemynski said she has been with the Granite Mountain Young Marines for about a year and six months, getting involved after her father saw one of the group’s meetings at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy.

“He mentioned it to me because he thought I would enjoy something like that, because I have thought about having a military career before I joined,” Niemynski said. “I tried it out; I visited here for a meeting and I liked it, so then I became a recruit and then I joined.”

The Granite Mountain Young Marines began in 2001, said Ron Bursch Sr., the group’s first unit commander. A national youth organization that began in 1959 by the Marine Corps League, the Young Marines were adopted by the Marine Corps as its youth organization in 1993. It promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members, focusing on character building and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

One of the goals is leadership, said John Bostwick, unit commander for the Granite Mountain Young Marines.

“We let the kids run it. Adults are here to make sure they have logistics and things like that,” Bostwick said. “But the idea is to let the kids run themselves as they progress up in rank and have the ability to be more responsible.”

The program is open to all youth ages 8 through the completion of high school, with the only membership requirement being that the youth must be in good standing at school. Every Young Marine has to earn the right to wear the uniform, Bostwick said, noting they go through recruit training. It’s not for every kid though, he said. The kids in the program have to earn their promotions, which are given based on their ability and their drive, Bostwick said.

Kids in the Young Marines are taken out of their comfort zones and they are built up and given the opportunities to develop their leadership, discipline and work as a team, he said. The best part about leading them is seeing that development, Bostwick said. He once had a Young Marine who came in timid, talked quietly and wouldn’t look people in the eye, he said. When she graduated though, she went to the Memorial Day ceremony and gave a speech to all the people at the cemetery, Bostwick said.

Compared to other youth organizations, such as what is now Scouts BSA, the Young Marines has a lot more discipline, he said. The youth involved must wear their uniform honorably, conduct themselves appropriately and are expected to have their boots shine as best they can given their ages, Bostwock said. The landscape of the other organizations are different now too, he said.

“When I was a Boy Scout back in the 50s, it was run by Marines,” he said. “This seems more like what I had.”

The Young Marines program is not a recruiting tool for the Marine Corps, Bursch said. However, if a Young Marine graduates from the program and decides to go into the military, once they complete their basic training, they will come out a rank higher, Bostwock said.

For more information about the Young Marines, visit www.youngmarines.com. The Granite Mountain Young Marines meet Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 E. Valley Road.