Authorities search for inmate who escaped from Tucson prison

This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Kevin Anthony Purdon, who authorities said escaped Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from a minimum-custody unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, Ariz. Purdon was serving more than four years in prison for his March 2016 guilty plea to solicitation to possess a dangerous drug for sale. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 1:37 p.m.

TUCSON — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a state prison in Tucson.

Officials say 27-year-old Kevin Anthony Purdon escaped Sunday night from a minimum-custody unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Corrections say Purdon was last accounted for at 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Searchers and tracking dogs are trying to locate Purdon.

Purdon was serving more than four years in prison for his March 2016 guilty plea to solicitation to possess a dangerous drug for sale.

