OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona tribes oppose plan to dam Colorado River tributary

This April 2016 provided by Grand Canyon Trust shows the Little Colorado River about a half mile from where it empties into the much-larger Colorado River in northeastern Arizona. Native American tribes in northern Arizona overwhelmingly oppose proposals to dam the Little Colorado River for hydropower. Phoenix-based Pumped Hydro Storage company is seeking preliminary permits from the federal government to study the sites east of Grand Canyon National Park. The Navajo Nation owns the land and wrote in comments posted online Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, that the proposed dams could negatively impact the tribe’s land, water, wildlife and cultural resources. (Lisa Winters/Grand Canyon Trust via AP)

This April 2016 provided by Grand Canyon Trust shows the Little Colorado River about a half mile from where it empties into the much-larger Colorado River in northeastern Arizona. Native American tribes in northern Arizona overwhelmingly oppose proposals to dam the Little Colorado River for hydropower. Phoenix-based Pumped Hydro Storage company is seeking preliminary permits from the federal government to study the sites east of Grand Canyon National Park. The Navajo Nation owns the land and wrote in comments posted online Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, that the proposed dams could negatively impact the tribe’s land, water, wildlife and cultural resources. (Lisa Winters/Grand Canyon Trust via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 2:19 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Native American tribes, environmentalists, state and federal agencies, river rafters and others say they have significant concerns about proposals to dam a Colorado River tributary in northern Arizona for hydropower.

Phoenix-based Pumped Hydro Storage Company is seeking preliminary permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to study sites on the Navajo Nation, east of Grand Canyon National Park. The company's manager, Steve Irwin, has touted the potential economic benefits of damming the Little Colorado River in four locations, including paved roads, tourism and jobs.

The Navajo Nation owns the land, and the projects won't move forward without the tribe's OK. The tribe wrote in comments posted online Monday that the dams could negatively impact its land, water, wildlife and cultural resources. Cameron, the Navajo community closest to the proposed projects, already has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny the permits.

The Hopi, Hualapai and Havasupai tribes also said they are concerned about possible impacts to sacred and historical sites and want to ensure the federal government keeps them in the loop on the proposals.

"A project such as this would forever disturb a traditional cultural landscape that maintains historic and sacred value and that is part of the cultural identity of the Hualapai people and other neighboring tribes," Hualapai Chairman Damon Clarke and Peter Bungart, the tribe's historic preservation officer, wrote in their comments.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has no hard deadline to act on the request for the preliminary permits. Construction would not start on the dams for at least a decade if they ultimately are licensed.

The projects would create power by moving water between upper and lower reservoirs, known as pumped storage. Such projects are seeing renewed interest as a way to supplement the electric grid.

Irwin said the Navajo Nation is an ideal location because of the steep canyon walls and the water source. But he said he is willing to tweak the proposals in response to comments. He also has said it's unlikely both proposed projects will be built.

"I'm sure it will change," he told the Arizona Daily Sun. "No battle plan survives the first day of battle."

More than 100 comments were filed on each of the two proposals. People across the country urged the federal government to consider the impacts to recreation, an endangered fish, the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River downstream, the solitude of the region and water rights. The Little Colorado River is the subject of a long-running water rights case in Arizona.

The river flows intermittently and can carry heavy sediment during the spring runoff and monsoon season. It's also the primary spawning habitat for the endangered humpback chub in the lower Colorado River basin. Two-thirds of that habitat could be destroyed if the dams are built, the Interior Department wrote in its comments.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Proposals would dam Little Colorado River for hydropower
State: Navajos seek exemption for Grand Canyon flights
What's next for a Grand Canyon tram? Prospects are bleak
Editorial: Navajo Nation keeps Grand Canyon free from more developments
Will Smith's bungee jump: The latest stunt near Grand Canyon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries