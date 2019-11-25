OFFERS
Arizona officials working to fix campaign finance website

As the election year approaches, Arizona officials continue working to overcome glitches in the state-run campaign finance website, officials said. (Arizona Secretary of State's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 4:52 p.m.

PHOENIX — As the election year approaches, Arizona officials continue working to overcome glitches in the state-run campaign finance website, officials said.

The website called "See The Money" and its campaign-finance database have not worked properly since the 2018 election, The Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Candidates throughout the state will file the first financial reports for the 2020 campaign cycle in January.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has spent the past year working to ensure See The Money accurately displays campaign finance information in a simple and intuitive way, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

"It doesn't work, and we want it to work," Hobbs said.

There has not been any statutory change in the substance of information or the method of reporting it, while the manner of information transfer and presentation has been updated, Hobbs said.

More than $1 million has been spent on the project by Hobbs and former Secretary of State Michele Reagan, who proposed the project in 2014.

But the site still has not reached the level of being a "functional tool," Hobbs said.

The website's flaws have led to misleading or confusing data, campaign staff and political professionals said.

Arizona Advocacy Network Deputy Director Morgan Dick said she and her colleagues no longer use the website because of its reporting defects.

"These data charts that you can export, they just didn't accurately display the kind of spending we were seeing in the campaign finance side of the reporting," Dick said.

Funding for the site included $200,000 to help build the site and $50,000 per year maintenance requested from the Citizen's Clean Election Commission.

Commission Director Tom Collins questioned the use of the funds.

"If See The Money does not provide voters information they can use, grab on-the-go and use, without having to double check the campaign finance database, what did our $200,000 buy in the first place," Collins said.

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times

