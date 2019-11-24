Witucki: Dump those discs and stay thankful

Our move to Prescott has necessitated a new hobby for me: getting rid of things. I used to enjoy collecting music CDs, but now I find myself donating many of them to local thrift stores. We need to make more room in our nice — but not too huge — new home.

It’s not easy to let some of these discs go. I was a teenager when music CDs became popular. I can remember walking through the music section and wishing that I had a job so that I could actually buy some CDs. After a few years I finally did get a job, and at last my teenage lusts could be fulfilled. (Well, some of them, anyway).

Those days are gone now as I find myself reducing a collection that was decades in the making. I will save some of them of course, but you will soon be able to find many of them at a thrift store near you.

I mention this because it has something to do with Thanksgiving — not just the holiday, but the spirit of thankfulness that makes the holiday possible. Can a person be thankful when he or she is losing something? When their lives are not as plentiful and full as they used to be? I think the answer is “yes.”

Of course, some people don’t get it. Like Peppermint Patty in “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” they look at their circumstances and get angry. Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t at all what she expected. She had to be reminded that she was only a guest, not the chef. There was never a guarantee that the dinner would be what she wanted it to be.

Thanksgiving does not mean, “I’m thankful because of all the great things I have.” It just means “I am thankful.” Period. The danger in being thankful for something specific is that something specific could go away. There’s a spirit of thankfulness that is not dependent on what we have. It sounds strange to be thankful for “nothing,” but in this case “nothing” just means nothing tangible. Like the residents of “Who-ville” in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” we must learn that our happiness — our thankfulness — is not tied to anything that we can lose.

A few weeks ago we ran a story about a veteran who is currently living at the Prescott VA Community Living Center. Cornelia “Sarge” Smith has limited mobility, but is using the talents she has to create works of art. She offers the advice to never give up on yourself. If all you have is yourself, then you can be thankful this year. Like Cornelia, you can find things that bring happiness to you.

As for those lost discs, Lawrence Welk used to say, “Keep a song in your heart.” That may be the best place to listen to music anyway. No Wi-Fi necessary.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com