The season for giving to HUSD students

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) offers resources for families that may be in need of community agency resources, clothing and school supplies for their students. All of this takes place out of the HUSD Family Resource Center located at the Humboldt Unified School District. Our newest addition to the resource center is Lisa Krietenstein, the new HUSD Family Resource Specialist/Homeless Liaison. Lisa comes to us as an HUSD employee moving from Mountain View Elementary to the district office. Lisa was born in Phoenix and moved to Prescott Valley/Prescott at the age of 9. She has two boys in the district and lives in the Cordes Lakes area. Lisa started working for HUSD in 2013, and has worked in various departments throughout the years.

During the regular school year she has been a Title 1 Aide and during the summer she worked at the summer school program. Most recently, she was the summer registrar at the district office. Lisa is looking forward to her new position, and feels she can help our families with their needs. Lisa adds, “I am excited to start my new position at the HUSD resource center and look forward to working with staff, community members and families!”

The role of the HUSD Family Resource Specialist (FRS) is multifaceted, and includes welcoming families into the district who may have been displaced from their homes in the area or had to relocate due to hardship from somewhere else. Some of the families have lost their houses in fires or floods or have fled dangerous situation with only the clothes on their backs. HUSD also has a population of unaccompanied youth who, for many reasons, are no longer living with either parent. Some have parents incarcerated, or some students choose to remove themselves from unhealthy situations and are “couch surfing” with friends. The Family Resource Specialist can help with resources for unaccompanied youth, working closely with our high school staff to meet their needs so they only have to worry about their education. The Resource Specialist can help connect these families/students with immediate needs through community resources such as shelters, food banks and DES, but also can help get the family’s registration needs met so the children can remain in school, where it may be the only safe and consistent place for them at the moment.

Families are referred by school staff or from community agencies that have firsthand knowledge of their situations. The resource center can help provide clothes, school supplies and backpacks. The center is run solely on donations. It accepts donations of new/gently used clothes for students from Pre-K-12th grade. To donate to the center please call Lisa at 928-759-5104.

Another way to help the students of the Humboldt Unified School District is through our Angel Account program. No child should have to worry about how much money is on their meal account. Donations to our Angel Accounts help to remove this burden from our students in need so that they can focus on achieving a comprehensive, world-class education. Please consider donating this holiday season. Donations can be earmarked for a specific school or to the district as a whole to use where needed. Please call our Food and Nutrition department at 759-5104 for more information or to donate. For more information on the Humboldt Unified School District please visit the website at https://humboldtunified.com/

