OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The season for giving to HUSD students

Lisa Krietenstein is the new HUSD Family Resource Specialist/Homeless Liaison. She looks forward to her new position. (Courtesy)

Lisa Krietenstein is the new HUSD Family Resource Specialist/Homeless Liaison. She looks forward to her new position. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) offers resources for families that may be in need of community agency resources, clothing and school supplies for their students. All of this takes place out of the HUSD Family Resource Center located at the Humboldt Unified School District. Our newest addition to the resource center is Lisa Krietenstein, the new HUSD Family Resource Specialist/Homeless Liaison. Lisa comes to us as an HUSD employee moving from Mountain View Elementary to the district office. Lisa was born in Phoenix and moved to Prescott Valley/Prescott at the age of 9. She has two boys in the district and lives in the Cordes Lakes area. Lisa started working for HUSD in 2013, and has worked in various departments throughout the years.

During the regular school year she has been a Title 1 Aide and during the summer she worked at the summer school program. Most recently, she was the summer registrar at the district office. Lisa is looking forward to her new position, and feels she can help our families with their needs. Lisa adds, “I am excited to start my new position at the HUSD resource center and look forward to working with staff, community members and families!”

The role of the HUSD Family Resource Specialist (FRS) is multifaceted, and includes welcoming families into the district who may have been displaced from their homes in the area or had to relocate due to hardship from somewhere else. Some of the families have lost their houses in fires or floods or have fled dangerous situation with only the clothes on their backs. HUSD also has a population of unaccompanied youth who, for many reasons, are no longer living with either parent. Some have parents incarcerated, or some students choose to remove themselves from unhealthy situations and are “couch surfing” with friends. The Family Resource Specialist can help with resources for unaccompanied youth, working closely with our high school staff to meet their needs so they only have to worry about their education. The Resource Specialist can help connect these families/students with immediate needs through community resources such as shelters, food banks and DES, but also can help get the family’s registration needs met so the children can remain in school, where it may be the only safe and consistent place for them at the moment.

Families are referred by school staff or from community agencies that have firsthand knowledge of their situations. The resource center can help provide clothes, school supplies and backpacks. The center is run solely on donations. It accepts donations of new/gently used clothes for students from Pre-K-12th grade. To donate to the center please call Lisa at 928-759-5104.

Another way to help the students of the Humboldt Unified School District is through our Angel Account program. No child should have to worry about how much money is on their meal account. Donations to our Angel Accounts help to remove this burden from our students in need so that they can focus on achieving a comprehensive, world-class education. Please consider donating this holiday season. Donations can be earmarked for a specific school or to the district as a whole to use where needed. Please call our Food and Nutrition department at 759-5104 for more information or to donate. For more information on the Humboldt Unified School District please visit the website at https://humboldtunified.com/

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nearly 500 students homeless across Yavapai County
Joy of giving is abundant within HUSD
Quad-City Schools: HUSD partners with community
Resource Center provides clothes for students, siblings, parents in need
Time to talk back-to-school in Prescott Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries