PUSD Student of the Week: Nicholas
Updated as of Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:47 PM
Nicholas is an amazing student! Overall, in every subject we tackle, he is academically strong. He understands math at a high level, is a good reader, and has great scientific ideas. He has academic and resiliency skills: he takes care in his work and he takes responsibility for his own learning. He sets an example for others with his respectful ready to learn body language, even during line-up time after recess when it’s hard for others to make the change to go back to the classroom. His teacher knows that he truly is listening, not just looking the part, because he knows what the next steps are, and is ready to do them. And, perhaps most importantly of all: Nicholas is a good friend to others. He has a lot of great fun with his friends at recess.
