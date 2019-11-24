OFFERS
Sun, Nov. 24
Prescott 'Smart Growth' talk delves into traffic, housing issues

Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar, right, talks to a crowd of more than 50 people Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019, about the city’s annexation policies, while fellow panelist Community Development Director Bryn Stotler looks on. The discussion on “smart growth” at Granite Peak Unitarian was co-sponsored by the Prescott Good Governance Committee and the Social Justice Committee of Granite Peak Unitarian. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 8:01 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:44 PM

Prescott’s upscale housing development tends to contribute to a lack of affordable housing, which leads to more cars on the road, which, in turn, heightens the need for public transit.

Those were among the points that the audience and several city officials made Thursday evening, Nov. 21, during a public discussion at Granite Peak Unitarian about “smart growth.”

For many of the 50 or so people who turned out, the question of how to achieve smart growth was about more than just zoning maps and building regulations.

Questions from the audience touched on a number of growth-related issues such as traffic congestion and the lack of reasonably priced housing options within Prescott city limits.

The discussion, which was moderated by former Prescott City Councilwoman Lindsay Bell, featured a panel of City Manager Michael Lamar and Community Development Director Bryn Stotler. (Gary Beverly of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group was scheduled to be on the panel as well, but was unable to attend).

BUILT-UP DEMAND

Lamar, who led off with a presentation on the city’s annexation process, told the crowd that the recent and pending large-scale annexations such as Deep Well and Arizona Eco Development are occurring in response to an influx of people who want to live in Prescott.

“What you had was a buildup of demand to live in this community,” he said, noting that building largely came to a halt throughout the recession that started in 2008 and continued for the next several years.

The impacts from the response to that demand “are really happening now,” Lamar said, referring to the many ongoing building projects that have flooded the roads with construction vehicles.

Still, he said annexation of land into city limits helps the community to ensure that new development “looks like Prescott” — something that the city could not control if the building happened outside its city limits.

Lamar pointed out, for instance, that development that occurs in unincorporated Yavapai County is allowed to proceed with individual wells and septic systems, as well as with lawns.

Of the Arizona Eco Development (AED) plans to build in the Granite Dells, Lamar said the project was initiated by the developer, not the city.

He added: “The main reason we want it is we want to protect close to 500 acres of open space in the Granite Dells. The whole reason we’re looking at it is we want development in the Granite Dells to look like Prescott.”

Currently, Lamar said city officials continue to negotiate with the developer, who has “been told that neither (of the proposals for open space, including one for about 250 acres) is going to get it over the finish line.”

WORKFORCE HOUSING

Along with questions about recent annexation, audience members also brought up the community’s lack of affordable housing, and how that affects the local work force.

Local residents Howard Mechanic told the panel: “Affordable housing has been discussed for many, many years, and I don’t think the city has done anything about it.”

Lamar responded that Prescott “has allowed its surrounding communities to serve as affordable housing” — a trend that he said is wrong.

As a result, he said, many local employees live in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, and drive to their jobs in Prescott.

“People don’t realize all of the negative impacts of not having people live where they work,” Lamar said, noting that the situation serves to put more cars on the road and contributes to the ongoing traffic congestion.

Bell noted that the city has long taken “a fairly conservative approach” to how much government intervention it would allow to promote affordable housing. “We haven’t been able to muster the political will do the subsidies and government intervention,” she said.

Stotler said the recent upsurge in apartment development is a response to the lack of affordable housing in Prescott. She said about 750 units are currently under construction.

photo

Local resident Rich Kaplan, right, told a panel made up of Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar and Community Development Director Bryn Stotler that traffic congestion is constant in the Prescott area. Kaplan was one of about 50 people who turned out for a discussion about “smart growth” Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

‘CONSTANT’ CONGESTION

The panel also heard from an audience member about traffic congestion.

Local resident Rich Kaplan disputed the theory that traffic is only heavy during rush-hour times. “It’s constant,” he said. “I think it’s infecting the whole city, and it infects everybody’s view of the city.”

That led Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who was at the meeting, to point out that an effort is underway for a regional transit system.

“It will be a stretch politically to get it done,” said Orr, who serves as the chairwoman of the local transportation planning organization, Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO). “But it’s good governance to get public transit. I think we could have it up and running within two years.”

The discussion was co-sponsored by the Prescott Good Governance Committee and the Social Justice Committee of Granite Peak Unitarian.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

