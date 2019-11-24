Prescott announces Thanksgiving closures

The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

A city news release notes that the Prescott Public Library will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, but will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

There will be no residential or commercial trash collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. All Thursday collections will occur the day before, on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The regular collection schedule will resume for all customers on Friday, Nov. 29. The City of Prescott Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Please remember to contain and cover all loads when transporting them to the Transfer Station located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road,” the news release states.

More information is available by contacting the City of Prescott Transfer Station at 928-777-1116.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.