Man arrested after report of sexual assaults

On September 23, 2019, a male subject reported to a Yavapai Sheriff’s Deputy that Mark Peyton, a person known to him, sexually assaulted him when he was young.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives performed a forensic interview on the subject who told them that Peyton forced him to engage in multiple sex acts when he was between the ages of four and ten years old.

When the subject reached the age of ten, Peyton attempted to continue the sexual assaults. The subject threatened Peyton with a pellet gun telling him he would shoot him if he ever touched him again. Peyton never assaulted the subject again.

Further investigation revealed Peyton had been arrested numerous times in Iowa for Obscene Communication, Sex Offense Against Child/Fondling, Third Degree Sex Abuse and Lascivious Acts with a Child. Peyton also spent time in prison in Iowa and was a convicted sex offender in Iowa until 2006.



Peyton was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, and booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Prescott.

Peyton has been charged with one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, five counts of Furnishing Obscene Items to Minors and four counts of Sexual Assault. He is being held in the Yavapai County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.