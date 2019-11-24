Honor society hosts food drive to assist families

The Mile High Honor Society hosted a food drive at Prescott Mile High Middle School to benefit the Thanksgiving boxes provided to families in our community by Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. The PMHMS food drive ran from Tuesday Nov. 12 through Wednesday Nov. 19. The Mile High Honor Society decided to make the drive more interesting by creating a competition between homeroom classes.

The items requested by the food bank were divided into point values, and items deemed “Thanksgiving items” such as instant mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and sweet potatoes, were worth more points other non-perishable items such as ramen, pasta, canned goods and meats. Lot’s of canned items such as canned spaghetti, chili and ready-to-eat soup, were also collected.

This friendly competition between classes during the drive got our students excited and in the giving spirit of the holiday by providing needed items for our community. Lincoln School Elementary School and Discovery Gardens Preschool also hosted food drives at their campuses to benefit the ‘Thanksgiving Boxes’ for Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Those in need of food can sign up for a food box Monday through Friday until Tuesday Nov. 26, at Union Station 114 East Union St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving holiday!

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.