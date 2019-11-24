Hacking Thanksgiving: The best (and worst) times to shop, travel

Planning your upcoming Thanksgiving travel, but dreading the stress of holiday traffic?

Or maybe you still need to pick up some ingredients in preparation for the big meal, but want to avoid the long lines at the grocery store.

Well, Google recently released data on when the best and worst times are to get things done in the days before and after one of the busiest holidays of the year.

Of particular focus in the study are when crowds tend to be the largest and smallest in the U.S. at five holiday favorites: Bakeries, grocery stores, liquor stores, movie theaters and shopping centers.

TRAFFIC TRENDS

Before Thanksgiving:

Nationally, the Google study found that the day before Thanksgiving between 3-4 p.m. is the worst time to hit the road, but traffic clears up significantly by 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

After Thanksgiving:

To avoid any foul moods after Thanksgiving, travelers are best to avoid the Friday or Sunday afternoon rush and leave in the morning instead, like around 6 a.m. either day, when there are significantly fewer cars on the road.

POPULAR TIMES

• Bakery

The best time to visit a bakery is on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (least crowded). The worst time is on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (most crowded).

• Grocery Store

The best time to visit a grocery store is on Tuesday at 9 p.m. (least crowded). The worst time is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (most crowded).

• Liquor Store

The best time to visit a liquor store is on Tuesday at 10 p.m. (least crowded). The worst time is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (most crowded).

• Movie Theater

The best time to visit a movie theater is on Tuesday at 11 a.m. (least crowded). The worst time is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (most crowded).

• Shopping center

The best time to visit a shopping center is on Thursday at 7 a.m. (least crowded). The worst time is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (most crowded).

On Black Friday, the best time to visit a shopping center is at 7 a.m. (least crowded). The worst time is at 1 p.m. (most crowded).

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.