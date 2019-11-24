Explore pan pastel painting, Nov. 26
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 5 a.m.
Come explore pan pastel painting at the Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon St. #B, downstairs studio in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
This will be an open studio format with no instructor, but it will allow you to explore the pan pastel medium with other artists.
Please bring your own supplies. The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
For more information, contact Terry Carrillo at tullila1@gmail.com or visit mountainartistsguild.org.
