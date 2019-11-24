OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dog befriends baby giraffe after abandoned in South Africa

Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe, at the Rhino orphanage in the Limpopo province of South Africa, Friday Nov. 22 2019. Jazz, who was brought in after being abandoned by her mother at birth, is being taken care of and fed at the orphanage some three hours North of Johannesburg, and has been befriended by Hunter and its sibling Duke. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe, at the Rhino orphanage in the Limpopo province of South Africa, Friday Nov. 22 2019. Jazz, who was brought in after being abandoned by her mother at birth, is being taken care of and fed at the orphanage some three hours North of Johannesburg, and has been befriended by Hunter and its sibling Duke. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 11:55 p.m.

MOKOPANE, South Africa — A dog in South Africa has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage.

Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.

Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately.

She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.

“Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” she said Friday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blog: Hike Out of Africa in Arizona
Fundraising for baby giraffe for Out of Africa park approaches $20K
46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in New York from South Korea
Abandoned baby moose, ‘begging for attention,’ befriends dog
Out of Africa to honor popular rhino 'Boom Boom'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries