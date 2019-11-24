OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Big thanks from Chino Valley Schools for community partners, volunteers

Families arrive for the first day of school at Territorial Early Education Center in Chino Valley in this 2017 file image. (Les Stukenberg/Courier 2017 file)

Families arrive for the first day of school at Territorial Early Education Center in Chino Valley in this 2017 file image. (Les Stukenberg/Courier 2017 file)

Originally Published: November 24, 2019 7:36 p.m.

We have all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Nowhere is that more true than Chino Valley. While the first and most important partners our students have are their family and friends, your encouragement is what gives students the drive to work hard and become successful learners.

Chino Valley schools have more than 50 community partners and 138 volunteers that contribute to the success of our students in a wide variety of ways! For example, Chino Valley Education Foundation, in partnership with many community volunteers, provide more than 96,000 weekend meals for our students who would otherwise have little to eat when school is not in session. Assisting in the provision of food is Chino Valley Food Neighbors which contributes 14,000 pounds of food annually. Chino Valley Lions and Lionesses provide support for programs such as band and they also support our homeless students through donations of clothing, personal hygiene items and school supplies. Grace Baptist provides more than 200 pairs of shoes each year so inadequate footwear is not a reason to miss school. The Coalition for Compassion and Justice, The Firefighter Angel Foundation, The Heights Church, St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and many individual donors provide much needed school supplies and backpacks for children.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is our Partner for Healthy Students which, through a grant, brings its mobile clinic to our schools each week to help keep our students and families healthy. Birdie and Sons barbershop helps with back-to-school haircuts.

Rotary Club of Chino Valley sponsors rewards for classrooms and individual children who read, read, read in order to reach their annual goal of reading more than a million words! Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Yavapai College Talent Search all provide emotional and academic support for our children. Embry Riddle students support our Special Olympians and our Heritage Middle School STEM class. The Chino Valley Quilters and Central Yavapai Fire provide in-school programs that teach children safety and skills.

The list of partners is almost endless!

Sometimes, it is tempting to think that schools should just be about learning. However, schools are really the crossroads of our society. Schools are where people of all races and economic backgrounds come together to learn to respect one another and work together. This can’t happen when a child does not come to school ready to learn because he/she is cold, hungry or unhealthy. So you see, it really does take a village to raise children! One parent recently shared with us, “Without the support of the community partners, I don’t know how I would make it. They encourage my son and our family by showing love to us.”

Quite simply it is with you, our parents and our community supporters, that we continuously find ways to encourage our children to be successful learners. Thank you parents and partners! We couldn’t do it without you!

If you would like to know you can become part of our village, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Inger Johnson at 928-636-2458 or ijohnson@chinovalleyschools.com.

Information provided by Chino Valley Schools.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

CVUSD sends out a great big thanks to community partners
Del Rio School earns state honor
Humboldt Elementary School principal thanks parents, businesses, community members for their dedication to students
Humboldt Elementary School principal thanks parents, businesses, community members for their dedication to students
PUSD loves its volunteers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries