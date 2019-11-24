Big thanks from Chino Valley Schools for community partners, volunteers

We have all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Nowhere is that more true than Chino Valley. While the first and most important partners our students have are their family and friends, your encouragement is what gives students the drive to work hard and become successful learners.

Chino Valley schools have more than 50 community partners and 138 volunteers that contribute to the success of our students in a wide variety of ways! For example, Chino Valley Education Foundation, in partnership with many community volunteers, provide more than 96,000 weekend meals for our students who would otherwise have little to eat when school is not in session. Assisting in the provision of food is Chino Valley Food Neighbors which contributes 14,000 pounds of food annually. Chino Valley Lions and Lionesses provide support for programs such as band and they also support our homeless students through donations of clothing, personal hygiene items and school supplies. Grace Baptist provides more than 200 pairs of shoes each year so inadequate footwear is not a reason to miss school. The Coalition for Compassion and Justice, The Firefighter Angel Foundation, The Heights Church, St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and many individual donors provide much needed school supplies and backpacks for children.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is our Partner for Healthy Students which, through a grant, brings its mobile clinic to our schools each week to help keep our students and families healthy. Birdie and Sons barbershop helps with back-to-school haircuts.

Rotary Club of Chino Valley sponsors rewards for classrooms and individual children who read, read, read in order to reach their annual goal of reading more than a million words! Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Yavapai College Talent Search all provide emotional and academic support for our children. Embry Riddle students support our Special Olympians and our Heritage Middle School STEM class. The Chino Valley Quilters and Central Yavapai Fire provide in-school programs that teach children safety and skills.



The list of partners is almost endless!

Sometimes, it is tempting to think that schools should just be about learning. However, schools are really the crossroads of our society. Schools are where people of all races and economic backgrounds come together to learn to respect one another and work together. This can’t happen when a child does not come to school ready to learn because he/she is cold, hungry or unhealthy. So you see, it really does take a village to raise children! One parent recently shared with us, “Without the support of the community partners, I don’t know how I would make it. They encourage my son and our family by showing love to us.”



Quite simply it is with you, our parents and our community supporters, that we continuously find ways to encourage our children to be successful learners. Thank you parents and partners! We couldn’t do it without you!

If you would like to know you can become part of our village, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Inger Johnson at 928-636-2458 or ijohnson@chinovalleyschools.com.

Information provided by Chino Valley Schools.