Wiederaenders: Tribal politics has to go

Now, more than ever, politics have become what a man told me Thursday: tribal.

It is the “you’re either with me, or against me” thinking that has become entrenched in our democracy and society. Democrats versus Republicans. Have’s and have not’s. Growth versus no-growth. Environmental protection and fighting climate change at all costs.

I am sure I’ve struck a few nerves with some of those, especially that last one; but, you get the point.

We see it on the national level with fewer political animals reaching across the aisle. Seemingly gone are the days when Sen. John McCain joined with Sen. Russ Feingold in the bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002. It is also apparent locally with the Granite Dells and Save the Dells versus the Prescott City Council.

The middle ground has become less gray and murkier. Life (and that proposed annexation, for example) is now black and white.

A glimmer of hope, however, visited the tri-city area on Friday, Nov. 22. In her fact-finding tour of the Prescott Valley Post Office, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally said this:

“We’re going to stay engaged; we want to build on that [Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s letter supporting a new location for a PV post office] and see if we can get some others to show we’re supportive of efforts to take a fresh look at where this location is to best serve the community. We thought it was important while we were up here for the day. We heard that this was an issue and I wanted to see it firsthand.”

The challenge is the Town of Prescott Valley needing a post office to better serve its ever-growing population, which is expected to top 50,000 in the 2020 Census count. Mayor Kell Palguta has spearheaded the issue of late.

As a result we’re seeing a Republican join the efforts of a Democrat to help local residents.

My hope is the same cooperation, even if you call it jumping on the bandwagon, can be found more and more in the Greater Prescott area.

What does not help are candidates running for nonpartisan seats touting their party registration, the man on Thursday added. It gives a glimpse into their thinking, as it relates to policy making, but divides people and neighborhoods just the same.

I happens too in Phoenix at the Legislature. We have seen it in past sessions when one party votes against a bill that could help people (teachers, taxpayers, drivers, troopers, children … pick one) only because the issue fits into their agenda like a square peg in a round hole.

I say get out a chisel and trim down that peg, making it fit. The bulk of the original concept will remain. Instead, it is all-or-nothing business.

If we are to flourish as we continue down the long roads ahead, needed is even more transparency, explanation, openness and compromise.

As I stated recently in this space: givers gain, takers lose.

Think about it, folks.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.