Rants & Raves: Nov. 24, 2019

Somebody should start a 12-step group for people who have challenges connecting with TV station services, internet services and phone services.

Kudos to the Prescott Unified School District with its Media Lab and Reality $tore, covered in the Courier. Now is the time to focus students on their lives after high school; it’s coming whether they realize it or not!

Watched a police officer make a U-turn, rolling stop and right turn to catch a minor speeder. None using any signals or lights. His actions much worse than the speeder and costs so much in lost respect for police.

Thank you, Britt Flores for your wonderful column on matching socks (Nov. 22). It reflected so well my relationship with socks and their deeper meaning in my life. I don’t feel so alone now, and my heart is warmed.

RE: Asylum seekers bused from Arizona to Texas then Mexico — Never really been ashamed to be an American before. Am now.

Get Amazon to pay for a new post office. No one needs the post office more than Amazon. The old Sam’s Club building is available.

Who are we kidding? Sadly, with all the growth, developments, and hotels, we are no longer everybody’s “Hometown” or “Community.” We are just like Phoenix or any other big city. Let’s call a spade a spade.

The radar speed signs are slowing down speeders, great! So bring back the red light cameras! Running red lights in Prescott Valley has become epidemic!

Wishing “ALL” a wonderful holiday season. Don’t really care about race, gender, political affiliation, sexual preference, religion, etc. Get the message!

RE: Ash Fork man convicted of attempted murder — But according to the president, if you don’t succeed in committing a crime, it’s not a crime. Or does that rule apply only to royalty?