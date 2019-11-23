Prescott-based Chronicle Arts shoots biographical videos as family heirlooms

Chris DeFord and Lisa DeLeo met while they were making commercial documentaries and producing films in Chicago.

Little did they know, years later, that the experience would lead to establishing Chronicle Arts, their own Prescott-based documentary film company that tells residents’ and families’ personal stories for their clients’ posterity.

“We’ve been here for a little over a month and we’re excited to build community and share our own gift,” DeLeo said about Chronicle Arts from a local coffee shop Nov. 19 in downtown Prescott.

DeLeo, originally from Connecticut, holds a degree in comparative literature from Cornell University. DeFord is a 51-year-old Prescottonian who graduated from Prescott High School in 1986 and has a degree in English Lit from Arizona State University.

They seem the perfect match, both professionally and personally.

Lisa’s a producer who can handle the financial and logistical side of their small business. Chris is a cameraman and director who got his start in photography. He owns Chris DeFord Photography.

“It’s rewarding for us to come out of an advertising background and bring the wisdom and experience to the work we do,” said Chris, who for years took time off in the summers to photograph road trips and shoot short films. “We pride ourselves on our technique and experience.”

ETCHED IN VIDEO

Chris and Lisa have already seen the effect that their short documentary films have had on the individuals and families who’ve hired them.

“We both create a space where people feel comfortable opening up — it’s an awareness,” Lisa said. “We’re genuinely interested listeners. It’s not just a business.”

Chris has some experience with this. He’s photographed and filmed his nephews, Toby, 19, and Quentin, 16, since they were babies.

“I think of my own relatives, and how my family would give anything to have a video of my grandfather,” Chris said. “Now, it’s easier to record digitally, and it’s more accessible now than it’s ever been.”

The advent of smartphones has popularized shooting more photos and videos “than ever before,” Lisa said.

However, she adds, there’s often a “disconnect” these days when photos are edited or shared in cyberspace, and more and more video is not necessarily being backed up on a computer hard drive and protected.

“We don’t print photos — we see them on Instagram or Facebook,” Lisa said. “[But] we’re making an archival family heirloom. The video we make is leaving a legacy and is passed down for generations and generations.”

BE PREPARED

Chris and Lisa meet with their clients ahead of time, getting to know them while helping them discover and/or cultivate their stories. Occasionally, clients will tell Chris and Lisa that they don’t think they have a particularly interesting story. But once they open up, “they have a great story,” Lisa said.

The couple uses archival photos and/or clips of old home movies, when available, from families and impose them in their videos.

“They’re filmed in a comfortable place, and in a background that can tell a story,” Lisa added. “Perhaps it helps them discover their most proud moments in life — the challenges and the victories.”

Thanks in part to the fine folks at Ancestry.com, they’ve rekindled an interest in families across America that want to know their ancestors’ past and their origin stories. Chris and Lisa take snapshots of such stories, which serve as video time capsules.

“It tells you about yourself and where you come from,” Lisa said.

Immigrants and pioneers, veterans, and people who’ve endured life-changing events often have important stories to tell. Chris and Lisa welcome young children, grandparents and other family members to be filmed for their elders’ documentaries, too.

So often, our elders’ life experiences serve as reminders about what matters most in life. Imagine if a young child watched a video of his grandfather discussing his experiences in combat. The video might inspire that child to overcome his or her own concerns and challenges, or to unflinchingly chase his or her dreams, later in life.

“They can discover, share and preserve their stories in their own words,” Lisa said. “They can share their wisdom with future generations. A family can look back on a film and find inspiration in those words.”

Or, a video could spark an awareness of accepting other people for who they are, no matter their physical appearances or perceived flaws.

INGRAINED MEMORIES

A year ago this Thanksgiving, Lisa recalls filming the story of a woman who had recently been diagnosed with cancer. She passed away three weeks later.

At the woman’s celebration of life, a taped personal message of hers was played for participants to watch. She shared her hopes and wishes for her family, and the traditions she would like to see them carry on into the future. The family was grateful for the film, in part because the woman looked into the camera when it was shot.

“It goes beyond the financials to the ideals of wisdom and advice,” Lisa said of the video. “Seeing someone before you, the way they speak and laugh and the nuances of their personality, come through on film — visual storytelling is so much a part of how they communicate.”

During filming, Chris and Lisa tell their subjects to speak naturally. They can edit out those subjects’ extraneous comments or encourage them to condense their thoughts into two or three sentences.

“Questions are geared toward triggering memories they may have forgot about,” Lisa said.

It’s not uncommon for family members to say they hadn’t heard a relative tell a certain story before the video had been taken.

“It leads you down a path, delving into the mind and memories,” Chris said.

“Reflecting on life is very transformational,” Lisa added. “We may film over multiple sessions. People may come to the realization that they have accomplished so much in their lives, especially when we start asking about their relationships, work, children they raised, and where they went to school.”

PRIVACY & PROTECTION

The public can watch some of Chronicle Arts’ films on its website, chronicle-arts.com. But Chris and Lisa are careful, asking for an individual/family’s permission first while respecting the privacy of all parties involved.

Chris and Lisa log their films on a computer hard drive and they produce multiple copies for archiving safely, securely and privately. Films can go on the Cloud in cyberspace or in a client’s archive. Hard copies are produced in digital, high-definition Blu-ray.

Sometimes families ask Chris and Lisa to post their films on a private, controlled website.

“We’re definitely living it now,” Chris said of Chronicle Arts. “We’d just like to record as many people’s stories as we can. Every project is unique and new.”

Families also enjoy sharing their films during the holidays, including Thanksgiving, as well as birthday parties.

“A lot of stories die with the generations,” Lisa said. “Prescott has such a wealth of people who’ve lived here their whole lives. And veterans’ stories, people who play such an important part, are not in the spotlight, but they’ve contributed to our lives.”