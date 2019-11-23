OFFERS
Petrino, Cotton have record game as Idaho tops NAU 60-53 in OT
College Football

NAU running back Joe Logan (22) breaks through the defense during a game against Idaho on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks lost in OT 60-53 in their final game of the 2019 season. (NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 11:41 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Mason Petrino threw for a career-high 491 yards and tied the school record with six touchdown passes to lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 60-53 in overtime on Saturday.

In a wild game in which Idaho’s 46-36 lead at the end of the third quarter was the largest by either team, Petrino capped his stellar performance with a 25-yard TD pass to Nick Romano in overtime. The Vandals defense made the score stand up, stopping NAU quarterback Case Cookus short of the goal-line on fourth-and-goal.

Petrino’s six TD passes matched the school record achieved 11 times previously. His 491 yards is fourth in school history. Jeff Cotton caught 17 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His 17 receptions match the school record set by Jerry Hendren in 1969. The 223 receiving yards is fifth in school history.

Cookus completed 29 of 51 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns for NAU (4-8, 2-6 Big Sky). Petrino completed 35 of 42 attempts for Idaho (5-7, 3-5). Neither quarterback threw an interception.

Romano carried 26 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. He caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

NAU’s Joe Logan had 23 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 52-yard pass for a fourth score. Brandon Porter caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday’s game marked the first time NAU played a game that went into overtime since Nov. 10, 2012 at Southern Utah.

Cookus recorded a total of 31 touchdowns this season, improving his career total to 105 – those totals rank best in NAU history and second in Big Sky career annals.

Porter also finished the 2019 season with 1,198 receiving yards – the second-highest single season total in NAU annals and just 10 yards off Emmanuel Butler’s program-record total of 1,208 which was set in 2015.

Saturday’s combined point total of 113 points marked the most combined by NAU in program history – surpassing the 107 combined points posted in a game at Montana State in 1990.

Sophomore Anthony Sweeney led the NAU defense with a career-high 18 stops (12 solo) – which ranks as the third-best single-game effort by a Lumberjack since 2000.

The teams combined for 1,396 yards.

—Some information provided by NAU Athletics

