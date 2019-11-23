OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Leslie Ann Springer

Leslie Ann Springer

Leslie Ann Springer

Originally Published: November 23, 2019 9 p.m.

Leslie Ann Springer, 56, a longtime resident of Prescott, Ariz., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 12, 2019. She was born a twin to John Lambert Springer II and Carol Springer on January 14, 1963 in Portland, Oregon.

Leslie grew up primarily in Scottsdale and Prescott. Leslie was in avid softball player winning a Gold medal for the US women’s team in Australia in 1980. Shortly after returning home she was invited back and played for a New Zealand team in their national tournament.

Leslie was also an avid bowler, playing for many years on the Springer Realty team. Shortly after high school, Leslie became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and worked for Lifeline Ambulance in Prescott in the 1980’s.

She then became an EMT-Paramedic. In the early 1990s, Leslie went to work for Rural Metro in the Sun City area. While working at Rural Metro she worked her way up to management. Leslie then went back to work at Lifeline Ambulance for a short time before becoming a Flight Paramedic at Native American Air Ambulance (Native Air). During her time at Native Air she returned to school becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). She continued to work as a Nationally Registered Flight Paramedic (NREMT-P) and Flight RN at Native Air for over 12 years. As an RN Leslie also worked in the emergency department, critical-care unit and in critical-care ground transport. Leslie also achieved the status of certified emergency nurse (CEN) and critical care registered nurse (CCRN).

Throughout her EMS and critical care career, Leslie was a mentor to too many people to count. She not only positively impacted countless numbers of lives she saved many lives as well. During her career in EMS she also welcomed new souls into this world being born into her arms in the back of an ambulance on at least 8 different occasions. She was looked upon by everyone as a leader and caretaker. Leslie’s compassionate heart and calm demeanor would instantly calm the most critical chaotic situation with the soft assuring touch of her hand on your shoulder and Leslie’s most famous words “Hey babe. I’m here to help. What can I do for you?.”

Leslie loved life. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs, camping, fishing, sports and traveling. Her presence lit up a room with her bright contagious smile and laugh.

Strangers were instantly attracted to her and she made friends everywhere she went. She was very intelligent, sharing her experiences and interesting stories. Her loving heart was always open taking in friends and family in times of need. If you knew her you were blessed.

She is preceded in death by her parents John Lambert II and Carol Springer. She is survived by her soulmate and companion of 21 years, Jennifer Lobik; twin sister, Carol Lynn; brothers, Kent (Suzanne), John “Bert” (Von) and Kurt (Angelina); nephews, Jason (Amber), Christopher, Paul, Trevor, Michael, Matthew, Kai and Haven; niece, Samantha and great-nieces and nephews, Anna, Eric and Mia.

A celebration of life will be planned for early spring. In lieu of flowers, Leslie requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Leslie Springer memorial ID # 11806663. Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott's helicopter medical crew loves its job, but faces daunting conditions to save lives
Care flights costly but life saving
Paramedic Vasquez back to work after '08 helicopter crash
Obituary: Prudence Ann Metz
Paramedic helps people in their most trying times

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries