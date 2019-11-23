Nature and Travel Photography, Nov. 25
Free public Prescott Art Docents talk by Prescott photographer Michael McDermott
Prescott photographer Michael McDermott will present a free public talk “Nature and Travel Photography,” hosted by the Prescott Art Docents at Prescott Center for the Arts Theatre, 208 N. Marina 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
McDermott will discuss his approach to capturing interesting images of people, iconic sites and cultural scenes, sharing his methods using examples of his colorful photographs from his travel to over 40 countries. His work has been published in several magazines and calendars, showing his excitement in learning about cultures, people, geography and nature.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1178841025660472/
